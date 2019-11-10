|
|
Jason Andrew Vandran died suddenly at his home on October 24, 2019. He was born September 4, 1985 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was a graduate of Hampton High School. He attended Chef School at Stratford University and followed that career working at Bar Louie, Tucanos, and Vancosta's restaurants, then for Basic Construction. He was a member of Ivy Memorial Baptist Church
He is survived by his mother, Michele Vandran; grandmother, Ellen Vandran; aunt, Jennileigh Wilhelm (Charles); brothers, Eric Vandran of Ft. Pierce Florida, and Mark Vandran of Boones Mill Virginia; and cousins, Cory Lankford of Australia, Elisha Slusher (Steve), Kriste Board (Erik), Dale Lankford (Elizabeth), Chris Lankford (Cookie), and Alan Lankford. Special friends, Chris Davis; Hank and Josh Gildford.
A memorial service will be held November 15th at 11 a.m. at Ivy Memorial Baptist Church at 2200 Marcella Road Hampton, VA. Donations may be made to Ivy Memorial Baptist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019