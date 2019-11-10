Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ivy Memorial Baptist Church
2200 Marcella Road
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Vandran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Andrew Vandran


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Andrew Vandran Obituary
Jason Andrew Vandran died suddenly at his home on October 24, 2019. He was born September 4, 1985 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was a graduate of Hampton High School. He attended Chef School at Stratford University and followed that career working at Bar Louie, Tucanos, and Vancosta's restaurants, then for Basic Construction. He was a member of Ivy Memorial Baptist Church

He is survived by his mother, Michele Vandran; grandmother, Ellen Vandran; aunt, Jennileigh Wilhelm (Charles); brothers, Eric Vandran of Ft. Pierce Florida, and Mark Vandran of Boones Mill Virginia; and cousins, Cory Lankford of Australia, Elisha Slusher (Steve), Kriste Board (Erik), Dale Lankford (Elizabeth), Chris Lankford (Cookie), and Alan Lankford. Special friends, Chris Davis; Hank and Josh Gildford.

A memorial service will be held November 15th at 11 a.m. at Ivy Memorial Baptist Church at 2200 Marcella Road Hampton, VA. Donations may be made to Ivy Memorial Baptist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Virginia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -