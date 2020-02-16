Home

Jason Eugene McClellan

Jason Eugene McClellan Obituary
On Monday, February 10, 2020, Jason Eugene McClellan, 93, originally of Bristol, set his bearing and untethered his soul for the journey homeward to God.

After serving as a lab tech in the U.S. Navy, Jason moved into his life's work as a physician. "God heals," he often said. On retiring he enjoyed volunteering in community clinics, continuing well into his eighties. Sports (especially sports!) good books, animals, and the beauty of Nature were some of Jason's favorite things.

Honoring his wishes, following cremation a formal service will not be held. But the circle of his loving family members and friends, here into hereafter, remains unbroken. Our prayers go with his soul, for rest and renewal in the infinite love and light of God.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
