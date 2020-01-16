Home

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Hampton Moose Lodge
207 E Mercury Blvd.
Hampton, VA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayden Dean Hilliard

Jayden Dean Hilliard Obituary
Jayden Dean Hilliard, "JayJay," 14, of Hampton, VA passed away at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He is survived by his parents; mother, Michelle Walkup of Hampton, VA; father, Brian Hilliard and wife, Angela Wegscheider of Troy, OH; brothers, Jacob and Jonathan Williams, Mattias and Karsten Hilliard; sister, Adelynn Hilliard, grandparents, Gail and Larry Eason, Richard and Beverly Pightling, Bruce and Lee Louise Hilliard; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jayden was blessed with so many relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.

JayJay was loving, outgoing, funny, and had an infectious laugh and smile. His number one love was baseball. He enjoyed playing ball with his family and friends. JayJay also enjoyed fishing, biking, camping, bowling, basketball, pulling pranks, making short jokes, and so many more things.

A Memorial Service will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666 on January 18, 2020 at 10:00 am. Family and friends will gather after the service at the Hampton Moose Lodge, 207 E Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 23669 at 11:30 am to Celebrate Jayden's life.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020
