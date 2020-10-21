Jaydon Marshall Rayburn passed away on October 12, 2020, at the young age of 16.



He is survived by his father, Justin Rayburn; mother, Kathy Rayburn; and stepmother, Ashley Rayburn; sister, Kyrie Rayburn; two brothers, Collin Evans and Cannon Dyer; Grandparents, Bruce Rayburn, Rich and Amy Means, Lori Phipps and James Shackleford, Billy Thomas; Aunts and Uncles, James and Heather Paulk, Brandon Thomas, Chris Provo and Megan Horan, Adam Shepherd, Christina Crosby, Richie Means, and Dani Means; and countless other family members.



Jaydon was passionate about skateboarding and played many other sports including baseball, football, and wrestling. He recently completed his sophomore year at Warwick High School and was planning to become a welder when he graduated.



Jaydon impacted so many people during his short life. He was a great, charismatic, handsome young man that had so many friends and acquaintances. It was a blessing to know him and he will truly be missed by all.



A memorial service will be held in his honor at Langley Speedway on Tuesday, October 27, at 4 p.m. Please come share a memory or any words and join the family in celebrating the life of an amazing young man.



