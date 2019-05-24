Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
JC McDonald Jr. Obituary
JC McDonald, Jr., 68, was called to be with the Lord on May 20th at Sentara Nursing Center of Hampton, VA. Father of Dianna McDonald, Dwayne McDonald, Christopher McDonald, and Nikeyta Matthews. Services for Mr. McDonald will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA, 23666. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. It is the desire of the McDonald family that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2019
