I remember Mr Earwood fondly. While growing up I remember he help assist us through some rough spots. When I got married and moved away, I had questions so I looked his phone number up and called him. After all the years that had gone by he remembered me. I felt honored. My heart hurt when I heard he had passed. RIP Mr Earwood. You were a great man and loved tremendously. ❤❤❤❤❤❤

Janice Robbins

Friend