In the early morning hours of September 24, 2020 after a time of prayer, with family by his side, Pastor J.E. Frank Earwood, 91, smiled, took a final breath, passed from this world and stepped into Heaven with his Lord and Savior.
Frank is survived by his loving children, Theresa Huskey (Alan) and Greg Earwood (Cindy); five grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye, Heather Leybold (Bryan), Bryan Earwood (Kristen), Holly Norman (Taylor), Todd Earwood (Amanda), and Allison Earwood; 5 great-grandchildren, Blake and Levi Leybold, Bryce Norman, Hannah Marie Earwood, and Brooklyn Marie Leybold (due soon to Heather and Bryan), and many nephews and nieces. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Marie Earwood, his parents, John Patrick and Sarah Lambers Earwood and his 5 brothers and sisters.
Due to COVID 19 safety precautions, the family will not have a visitation time, but viewing is available from 10 a.m through 5 p.m. on Friday, October 2 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in Hampton. The Homegoing Celebration Service will be held at Buckroe Baptist Church, 1819 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA. at 11:00 on October 3. To view the service live online, please visit www.rhaydensmith.com
for more information. Masks are required at the funeral home and church. An Interment Service will be held on Sunday, October 4 at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in Hampton, 757-723-3191.
