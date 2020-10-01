1/1
Pastor J.E. Frank Earwood
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In the early morning hours of September 24, 2020 after a time of prayer, with family by his side, Pastor J.E. Frank Earwood, 91, smiled, took a final breath, passed from this world and stepped into Heaven with his Lord and Savior.

Frank is survived by his loving children, Theresa Huskey (Alan) and Greg Earwood (Cindy); five grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye, Heather Leybold (Bryan), Bryan Earwood (Kristen), Holly Norman (Taylor), Todd Earwood (Amanda), and Allison Earwood; 5 great-grandchildren, Blake and Levi Leybold, Bryce Norman, Hannah Marie Earwood, and Brooklyn Marie Leybold (due soon to Heather and Bryan), and many nephews and nieces. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Marie Earwood, his parents, John Patrick and Sarah Lambers Earwood and his 5 brothers and sisters.

Due to COVID 19 safety precautions, the family will not have a visitation time, but viewing is available from 10 a.m through 5 p.m. on Friday, October 2 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in Hampton. The Homegoing Celebration Service will be held at Buckroe Baptist Church, 1819 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA. at 11:00 on October 3. To view the service live online, please visit www.rhaydensmith.com for more information. Masks are required at the funeral home and church. An Interment Service will be held on Sunday, October 4 at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in Hampton, 757-723-3191.

Full obituary can be viewed at www.rhaydensmith.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Buckroe Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Interment
Parklawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 30, 2020
“My good and faithful servant”-prayers to the family—Susan Miller-friend and past co-worker with Debbie
Susan Miller
Friend
September 30, 2020
Tom Hilling
Friend
September 30, 2020
Pastor Earwood holds a special place in Janet and My HEART ❤'s. We had the Honor and Privilege of have Pastor Earwood marry us 40 year's ago. An being a friend. REST IN PEACE GOD'S GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVICE. We Love you very much.
Mike Sandefur
Friend
September 30, 2020
I remember Mr Earwood fondly. While growing up I remember he help assist us through some rough spots. When I got married and moved away, I had questions so I looked his phone number up and called him. After all the years that had gone by he remembered me. I felt honored. My heart hurt when I heard he had passed. RIP Mr Earwood. You were a great man and loved tremendously. ❤❤❤❤❤❤
Janice Robbins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved