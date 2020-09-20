Jean Audrey Kanoy, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was a resident of Hampton, Virginia for over 30 years and was of Christian faith. She was a member of American Legion Post #25 and the Newport News Moose Lodge. Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Anderson Martin and her father, Lennie Merritt Martin. Jean is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Denise Watkins and Lori Lynn Melton; five grandchildren, Preston Lohman (Stephanie), Christian Lohman (Erin), Brittany Melton (Joe), Joseph Melton (Sydney), and Mackenzey Melton; and three great-grandchildren, Kayden Lohman, Paityn Lohman, and Saylor Melton. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to local chapters of the American Cancer Society
or the National Alzheimer's Association
. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence with the family.