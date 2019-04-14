Home

RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Third Baptist Church
1214 Victoria Blvd.
Hampton, VA
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Third Baptist Churc
1214 Victoria Blvd.
Hampton, VA
Jean Person 79, of Newport News, Va. passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Jean was born in Matthew County, Va. She was a dedicated worker for 35 years at Siemens Automotive. Jean was a loving and caring mom. She is survived by her children Antoinette Person, Annette Sivels, Andrea Person-Mish, James Person and her sister Billie Dunn. Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Third Baptist Church, 1214 Victoria Blvd. Hampton, Va. by Reverend John F. Kenney, M. Div. Viewing will be held 10am -12 noon with service starting at 12 noon. Jean's burial will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens followed by a funeral reception at the church. In honor of Jean feel free to wear bright colors as we celebrate her life.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019
