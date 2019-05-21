|
Jean B. Shannon, 85, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. A native of Oxford, NC, she was a Hampton resident for most her life. Jean was a member of Northampton Lady Lions, an Election Official for the City of Hampton, an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church, and enjoyed a good game of cards with family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Shannon and parents, William and Annie Mae Ball. Survivors include a daughter, Diane Petri; son, Greg Shannon and his wife, Vickie; and granddaughter, Hannah Petri.The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 1 p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany UMC, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2019