Jean DelPapa Noble, 86, of Seaford, died peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born August 7, 1933 in Richmond, Virginia, and graduated from St. Patrick's High School. After graduating from Maryview Hospital School of Nursing, worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She is predeceased by her husband Lewis of 60 years and son, Lewis Anthony, Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Noble of Yorktown, and Diane DeLeo of Seaford, Virginia; two grandchildren, Katherine Johnson and her husband Matthew, Anthony DeLeo, of Denver, Colorado; and two great grandsons, Eli and Reed Johnson.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 in the Amory Funeral Home Chapel by Father Jim Connolly. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.