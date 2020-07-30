Jean Delores Parham of Hampton, Virginia passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with Dementia. She leaves to cherish in loving memory, the pride of her life, her three daughters Sherrill Wiley, Rhonda Holder and Renee Parham. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00am at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Givers Corner, LLC, Willie Mae's House, 1204 E. Pembroke Ave., Hampton, VA 23669. www.cookebros.com