Jean Delores Parham
Jean Delores Parham of Hampton, Virginia passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with Dementia. She leaves to cherish in loving memory, the pride of her life, her three daughters Sherrill Wiley, Rhonda Holder and Renee Parham. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00am at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Givers Corner, LLC, Willie Mae's House, 1204 E. Pembroke Ave., Hampton, VA 23669. www.cookebros.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
