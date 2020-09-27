Jean Elizabeth Bennett, age 83, died September 21, 2020 at Walter Reed Convalescent Center. Jean was retired from the Virginia ABC Board in Urbanna. She loved dancing, being outdoors, working in her flower beds or just sitting on the front porch, as well as crabbing and fishing.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille Cullen Moody and husband, Arthur Todd Bennett.



Jean is survived by her children, Connie Walton (Donnie), Sheila Norman, Jeffrey Green (Sandee Swearingen), Stacey Montefusco (Mark), grandchildren, Catherine Bridge (Robbie), Garrett Walton (Ashley), Melissa Blake, Kelly Lumpkin (Will), Abbi Carlton (Draper), Jami Thompson (Kyle), Kadi Ramos (Joseph), great grandchildren, Jayce Walton, Aubrey Walton, Allison Blake, Matthew Blake, Ryan Lumpkin, Lainee Carlton, Evan Carlton, Aubree Thompson, Finnegan Thompson, Grady Thompson, sister, Helen Healy as well as a host of extended family.



A graveside memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Windsor Garden Cemetery, 80 Soles Lane, Dutton, VA 23050, friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store