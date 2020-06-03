Jean Elizabeth Mizumoto
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 31, 2020 the Good Lord sent his Angels down to bring our mother Jean Elizabeth Mizumoto home to him. She was born on Oct. 25, 1935. She was a loving wife to USAF Chief Master Sergeant, Miles Mizumoto who left us on May 3, 2019.

Jean was preceded by, James Allen Nelson and Jean Sprouse. She was a loving, caring and wonderful mother to her son, Michael Allen Nelson; and daughter, Jeanne Rene Nelson Brown. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Michael David Nelson, Nola Jean Cullipher, Erin Elizabeth Nelson and Rachel Rene Morales; and two great-grandchildren, Kobe Nelson and Seira Sioux Nelson;

The family would like to than Hospice for being here to help as well as My Captain Terry Sykes and his loving wife Shirley. The Lord has blessed me with the love of them both.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved