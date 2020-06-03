On May 31, 2020 the Good Lord sent his Angels down to bring our mother Jean Elizabeth Mizumoto home to him. She was born on Oct. 25, 1935. She was a loving wife to USAF Chief Master Sergeant, Miles Mizumoto who left us on May 3, 2019.



Jean was preceded by, James Allen Nelson and Jean Sprouse. She was a loving, caring and wonderful mother to her son, Michael Allen Nelson; and daughter, Jeanne Rene Nelson Brown. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Michael David Nelson, Nola Jean Cullipher, Erin Elizabeth Nelson and Rachel Rene Morales; and two great-grandchildren, Kobe Nelson and Seira Sioux Nelson;



The family would like to than Hospice for being here to help as well as My Captain Terry Sykes and his loving wife Shirley. The Lord has blessed me with the love of them both.



Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.



