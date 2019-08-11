|
|
Jean Foster Harris, 90, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA and moved to the Peninsula in 1957. She was a graduate of Mary Washington College and taught in the Norfolk and Newport News Public School Systems. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Warwick Women's Club.
She is survived by her four sons, John H. Harris, III (Natasha) of Newport News, James F. Harris of Norfolk, Lewis A. Harris (Mushin Knott) of Richmond and William E. Harris of Newport News and her grandchildren, Hendrix, Page and Foster Harris.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00-7:30p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home with a time to share memories starting at 7:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Grace United Methodist Church, Newport News, VA. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019