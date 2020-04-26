Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Live Streamed
Jean Gerst Stewart


1937 - 2020
Jean Gerst Stewart Obituary
Jean Gerst Stewart departed this life on April 19, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1937, in Williamsburg, VA to the late Bessie and Lisbon Gerst.

Jean was predeceased by her brothers, L. Arden and Wilbur Gerst. She is survived by her loving son, Victor; brother, Lawrence (Joan); sister-in-law, Doris; and a host of nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives, and friends.

Mrs. Stewart may be viewed from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Whiting's Chapel. A private graveside service will be live-streamed at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Historic First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, in honor of Jean Gerst Stewart. http://firstbaptistchurch1776.org/. Full obituary and condolences are posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020
