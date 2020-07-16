1/
Jean Goodrich Johnson
Jean Goodrich Johnson, of Waverly, died July 13, 2020, at her son's home in Mechanicsville, Va. She was a lifelong resident of Surry County, Va., a member of the Carsley United Methodist Church, and an accountant retired from Waverly Farm Credit. She was predeceased by her husband, Shirley James Johnson, Sr., and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Taylor Goodrich, Jr., and Pearl Westbrook Goodrich. She is survived by her son, Shirley James Johnson, Jr., and his wife, Donna; treasured grandsons, Taylor Johnson (Lauren) and Emory Johnson and their mother, Gloria Johnson; granddaughters Megan Wyman (Justin) and Brittany Sprouse (Philip); great-grandchildren Kaleb Sprouse, Kaley Sprouse, Harrison Wyman, and Hannah Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside funeral services will be conducted at the Waverly Cemetery with Rev. Steve Snodgrass and Rev. Ray Rowland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carsley United Methodist Church, 5609 Carsley Road, Waverly, Va. 23890 or your choice of charities. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at RWBakerFH.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
