|
|
Jean H. Sprouse, age 92, of Hampton, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Jean was a native of Lenoir, NC and a long-time resident of Hampton, Virginia, where she worked as a secretary for Hampton City Schools.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Katherine Nelson (Michael); step-sons, Joseph Sprouse Jr. and Richard Sprouse (Rhonda); sister, Gay Reason; grandson, Michael Nelson (Heidi); grandchild, Erin Nelson; great-grandchildren, Rook Lamendola, Kobe Nelson (Sam) and Sierra Cohick (Gavin,) and nieces Deborah Yeoman and Crystal Boyd.
Jean was preceded in death by her husbands David Sutherland and Joseph Sprouse; brothers, Talmadge and Dennis Looper and her grandson, James Nelson.
Jean was a proud graduate of Madison College. She cherished her family, as her most important roles in life were Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. When still able, Jean loved spending time gardening, baking and traveling. She was devoted member of The First United Methodist Church of Fox Hill, the Thursday Night Circle and her faith sustained her through her final days.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to Jean's caregivers, Leah Womack, TamicaLee, and to Heartland Hospice.
A celebration of life service for Jean will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church,1 Salt Pond Road, Hampton, Virginia.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence with the Sprouse family.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 23, 2019