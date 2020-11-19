1/1
Jean L. Olson
1949 - 2020
Jean Louise (Blank) Olson, 71, died Saturday November 14th from complications caused by COVID. Prior to COVID, she was otherwise healthy with no health conditions. She was born July 27, 1949 to Clarence and Lola (Peterson) Blank in Webster, SD.

She graduated from Roslyn Public School in 1967 and then Northern State College with a degree in Library Science in 1970. She taught third grade in South Dakota, Kentucky and Virginia. She was married to Wayne Olson on June 26, 1971 at Roslyn Lutheran Church and moved shortly thereafter to Wilmore, KY where Wayne attended seminary. Wayne's pastoral duties brought them to several communities including Newport News, VA, Stone Lake, WI, Albany, IL, and finally settling in Poquoson, VA. To this union were born Lee Olson of Newport News, VA; Lydia (Scott) Olson George of Poquoson, VA; Eric (Cali) Olson of Altoona, PA; Carl Olson of Newport News, VA and Rachel Olson of Merchantville, NJ; four grandchildren: Hannah and Samantha George and Dayton and Dawson Olson.

In 2016, Jean returned to South Dakota to take care of her mother, Lola Mydland in Aberdeen, SD. Jean particularly enjoyed spending time at Pickerel Lake and visiting with her beloved children and grandchildren. She was very active at Northern Plains Baptist Church in Aberdeen, SD. She volunteered, taught Sunday School and truly loved the Lord.

Jean was a strong, independent, selfless woman with a bright smile and incredibly kind heart. She enjoyed listening to her son Carl play piano, baking, drinking strong coffee, looking at grocery sale ads, uplifting her children in their various passions and saying "kisses" to her grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her father Clarence. She is survived by her mother Lola Mydland, Aberdeen, SD, her children, grandchildren and her brothers George (Connie) Blank of Casselton, ND, and Wayne (Katie) Blank of Anchorage, Alaska.

A memorial will be held in the future once safety can be assured.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are sent to NeSoDak Bible Camp which holds a special place in our mother's heart.

Memorials can be sent to:

NeSoDak Bible Camp

3285 Camp Dakota Drive

Waubay, SD 57273

Online Memorial Gifts to NeSoDak can be made at:

www.losd.org/donate

We ask everyone to please be kind, wear a mask and cherish your loved ones.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

2 entries
November 18, 2020
So many times spent together when we were kids. Her laugh and giggle I still talk about sometimes. Lola, George and Wayne, I am so sorry for your loss at this time. I am sorry we never got a chance to be together again. God's peace and blessings be with all of you. love from Alma Holm, Karen, James and Kedrin
Karen Ceisel
Friend
November 18, 2020
To Lydia, her siblings and grandmother... our family is sadden to hear this news and we are praying for your family. We pray that time and lots of love will help heal this huge hole left in your hearts. Our family is here for yours and will continue to stand by your sides during this difficult time.
Chase & Karen Whaley
Friend
