November 21, 1929 - July 2, 2019



On July 2, 2019, the Angels came to take our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend, Jean Daniel to her promised land. Affectionately known to most as "Ghee", a name given to her 40 years ago by her Granddaughter. A Hampton resident for over 65 years, she loved her life, her family, church and members, her cat, Mimi, and her beloved yard with her many flowers.



Ghee retired from Sears-Roebuck after 25 years of service, where she worked in the Men's Department as a Tailor. It was a job she did with much pride. She continued doing alterations from home, until recently, gaining so many new friendships over the years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Grier Daniel; daughter, Debbie Daniel; her parents, Fred and Olive Lineberry and her 5 siblings. She leaves behind her son, Tom (Sunni); daughter, Jeanie Baldwin (Randy); grandsons, Randy P. Baldwin (Erin) and LaNee Daniel and granddaughter, An'd Daniel.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Langley Baptist Church, 116 Little Back River Road, Hampton.



In lieu of flowers, Ghee requested memorial donations be made to Langley Baptist Church.



Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted the family with their arrangements. Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019