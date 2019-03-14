|
Mrs. Jean G "Banks" Marshall, 68, was called home to rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She leaves to celebrate her life her granddaughter, Briana Alston; sisters, Doris Banks, Alma Chapman (James), and Patricia Banks; brothers, Henry Banks, David Banks (Kisha), and George Banks (Sheryl). She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henry and Clara Banks; daughter Brenda Marshall; brothers Joseph Banks, Charles Banks, and Johnny Banks; sister Sheila Copeland. Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church,Hampton, VA. by Dr. Christopher C. Carter Sr., Friday, March 15, 2019 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:00 – 6:00 pm at C. C. Carter Funeral Home. inc.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019