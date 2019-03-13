Mathews: Jean Louise Morton Morton Brown passed away March 11, 2019 at Riverside Mathews Convalescent Center, Mathews, VA, following a long illness. She was born June 12, 1924, at Sibley Hospital, Washington, D.C. Jean was the only child of Alvin Bingham Morton, Jr., of Greenup, Kentucky, and a descendant of Josiah Morton, a Revolutionary soldier from Virginia, and Isabel MacTaggart Morton of Beckley, West Virginia. Jean was raised in Beckley, WV, in the home of her maternal grandparents, William N. and Bertha H. MacTaggart. Her father Alvin died in Kentucky when she was 14 years old. Jean graduated in 1943 from Greenbrier College for Women, Lewisburg, WV, and then finished college at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1945. Upon returning to Beckley after college, she taught school and met and married John Cabell Morton in 1947. Jean and Jack Morton had five children. Her husband John Cabell Morton died in Williamsburg, VA in April 2000. She remarried her college sweetheart, Lee Edward Brown of Warsaw, NC and lived in North Carolina until 2011. Following the death of Lee Brown, she relocated to Virginia to live with her daughter. Jean was a member of Colonial Dames of America and past president of Louden Heights Garden Club. She was a former member of Beckley Presbyterian, First Presbyterian of Charleston and Warsaw Presbyterian Churches. She loved reading the Bible and was a Bible leader in her church. Jean was an avid bridge player and loved tap dancing when she was a young girl. She had a great sense of humor, laughing and being a friend to all. She will be sadly missed.She was also predeceased by John Cabell Morton II and William MacTaggart Morton, both who died in infancy, and Jackson Hamer Morton, who died in 1995; and grandson, Andrew Jonathan Morton.She is survived by daughter, Mary Constance Morton McKee of Mathews, Va; and son, Thomas Cabell Morton of St. Augustine, FL.; six grandchildren, William Herman McKee III, Meme Fehmers, Margaret Morton McKee, Thomas Cabell Morton II, Sarah Elizabeth Morton and Alexa Marie Morton; and great grandchildren, Jacob, Kennedy, Zephyr, Grayson, Isabel "Belle" and Caroline "Coco".The family will greet friends Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. A graveside service officiated by Reverend Monte Mitchell will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley, WV. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Riverside Convalescent – Mathews, and Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for the compassion and love given to Jean.In memory of Jean, please consider a contribution to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061, or Beckley Presbyterian Church, 203 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary