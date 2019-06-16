Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Jean Morton McCoy

Jean Morton McCoy, 90, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born in Richmond, VA and raised her family in Newport News.

Jean will be greatly missed by the community for her kind and giving nature. She was a tireless volunteer for many organizations and a licensed social worker helping many others with family counseling. She was an active member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her children; Wendy Maxey, Christy Woodzell, Judy Gilliland and Dave McCoy.

Most important, she was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She encouraged us with her love, support and examples of kindness to others.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Menchville House, P, O Box 22687, Newport News, VA 23609.

Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
