Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
The Chesapeake
955 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA
Jean Parrish Mason

Jean Parrish Mason Obituary
Jean Parrish Mason, beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was 89.

A native of Newport, NC, Jean moved to Virginia in 1953 to begin her 32-year career as a Computer at NACA. She retired from NASA as a Mathematician in the Acoustics Division in 1985. In her free time, Jean loved playing bridge and made many dear friends across the card table.

Jean is preceded in death by father Manly Mason, M.D., mother Clyda P. Mason, brother Manly H. Mason, and brother John R. Mason. She is survived by sister Willilou M. Walters, brother-in-law Robert Walters, eight nieces and nephews, and multiple grand nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Jean's life will take place Friday, July 12 at 2:00pm at The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Association for Women in Mathematics or to the Society of Women Engineers.
Published in Daily Press on July 12, 2019
