JEAN PIERCY CHESTNUTT
Williamsburg, Va. - Jean died on May 26, 2020 after a long illness while at home in Williamsburg. She was born during the Great Depression to Sarah and Noble Piercy, and was the first of five children-the only girl. Very early she excelled in her school work and was an honor graduate at Granby High School in Norfolk. Jean worked while her husband finished college before she completed her own post-secondary education. She went on to graduate from Radford University with a bachelor's degree in education, and earned a master's degree in counseling from the College of William and Mary. Jean taught school in the City of Radford, Newport News, and York County. She retired as a high school guidance counselor from Denbigh High School in Newport News. She provided inspirational support for students as well as family. Jean excelled at playing the piano throughout her life, and enjoyed photography, mystery novels, and church. She was devoted to her family. Jean is survived by her husband David, her son Mark, her daughter Rebecca, and her brothers Ernest, David, Donald, and John Piercy. She is also survived by her granddaughters, whom she raised, Jessica Tussing and Melissa Tussing. Local arrangement by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
May 30, 2020
David and family. Grady and I wish to extend our Deepest Sympathy on the passing of Jean. She taught our daughter at Yorktown Elementary years ago. I know she will be missed. God bless.
Nancy Blaylock
Friend
May 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear! I have always thought that Jean and David's long and happy marriage was one of the true love stories of our time... I am praying for all of you! Jean is playing the piano for God!
Terri Lorincz
Friend
