Williamsburg, Va. - Jean died on May 26, 2020 after a long illness while at home in Williamsburg. She was born during the Great Depression to Sarah and Noble Piercy, and was the first of five children-the only girl. Very early she excelled in her school work and was an honor graduate at Granby High School in Norfolk. Jean worked while her husband finished college before she completed her own post-secondary education. She went on to graduate from Radford University with a bachelor's degree in education, and earned a master's degree in counseling from the College of William and Mary. Jean taught school in the City of Radford, Newport News, and York County. She retired as a high school guidance counselor from Denbigh High School in Newport News. She provided inspirational support for students as well as family. Jean excelled at playing the piano throughout her life, and enjoyed photography, mystery novels, and church. She was devoted to her family. Jean is survived by her husband David, her son Mark, her daughter Rebecca, and her brothers Ernest, David, Donald, and John Piercy. She is also survived by her granddaughters, whom she raised, Jessica Tussing and Melissa Tussing. Local arrangement by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store