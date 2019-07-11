Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Robertson West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Robertson West Obituary
Jean Robertson West, 70, passed away Monday July 8, 2019. A native of Charleston, WV, she was a longtime Poquoson resident and retired as an office manager for Poquoson City Schools after 25 years of service.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Mary Jane Robertson; brother, Calvin Robertson, Jean is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ken West; children, Jeremy West and Ashley Charles; brothers, Billy and Randy Robertson; seven grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.

A funeral service will be held 12 noon on Friday, July 12th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home with a visitation immediately following. The burial will take place privately in Peninsula Memorial Park. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now