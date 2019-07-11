|
Jean Robertson West, 70, passed away Monday July 8, 2019. A native of Charleston, WV, she was a longtime Poquoson resident and retired as an office manager for Poquoson City Schools after 25 years of service.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Mary Jane Robertson; brother, Calvin Robertson, Jean is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ken West; children, Jeremy West and Ashley Charles; brothers, Billy and Randy Robertson; seven grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.
A funeral service will be held 12 noon on Friday, July 12th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home with a visitation immediately following. The burial will take place privately in Peninsula Memorial Park. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on July 11, 2019