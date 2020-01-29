|
Jean Smith Felts, of Virginia Beach, VA, beloved wife and mother, died on January 25, 2020.
She was born July 2, 1929, in Bluefield, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Margaret McCue Smith and Clyde B. Smith.
Following graduation from Bluefield High School, she attended Bluefield College for a year before enrolling at St. Lukes Nursing School in New York City. After graduating from nursing school in 1950, she began her career at Maguire Veterans Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
In 1952 Jean married William (Bill) Bowles, a WWII Veteran who also worked at Maguire. Bill succumbed to injuries that he received in WWII in 1961.
In 1962 Jean married Benjamin "Rudy" Felts, Sr. and along with his daughter, Rebecca (Beckie), they became a family. Jean and Rudy were married for 55 years, until his passing on December 5, 2017.
In addition to Beckie, Jean is survived by son Benjamin R. Felts, Jr. and wife Carmen, grandson Benjamin R. Felts, III, and daughter Margaret Jean Felts. Also surviving are brothers Richard Smith and his wife Jean, brother John Smith, brother-in-law Clarence Felts, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jean loved being a nurse, and worked in hospitals in both Richmond and Virginia Beach and was a school nurse for Virginia Beach City Public Schools. She was a member of Bayside Presbyterian Church over 45 years, serving as Sunday School teacher, volunteer receptionist, and elder. She especially enjoyed being a member of the Women's Circle groups. Jean loved camping with the family and dancing with Rudy to the tunes of Glen Miller.
The family would like to thank the Beechwood staff at Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital for the loving care you provided their mother in the last weeks of her life. You were superb.
Following a private family burial, there will be a Memorial Service at Bayside Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020