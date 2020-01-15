|
Jean Watkins Thomas, aged 92, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. She was a resident of Newport News, Virginia and graduated from Newport News High School. After marriage and starting a family, she was a stay at home mom for many years. Later, she entered the workforce with the Newport News Public School System, first as a secretary at Saunders Elementary School and then as the Payroll Processor for the teachers and staff of the school system. After her retirement, she spent her days serving and caring for others. She was a life-long member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities.
Jean was loved and cherished by her family. She was devoted to them and served them all of her life. The family is saddened at her passing but so thankful that she is with Jesus. Her attributes were too many to list but she will be revered for her tender love and care of her children and the devotion and grace she showed to them all of her life. She was a servant of the Lord and that was demonstrated by her care for family and friends and by her humble spirit. His word was written on her heart for all to read daily.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Austin F. Watkins and Phyllis M. Edwards; her brothers, Austin F. Watkins, Jr. and Norvell E. Watkins; and her husband, Numa E. Thomas. She is survived by her brothers, W. Carl L. Watkins and Allen H. Watkins; her children, Andrea Thomas, Karla Muro and husband Joe, and John Thomas and wife Molly; her grandchildren, Deanna, Kevin, Cameron, Evan, Spencer, Bryce, Hannah, and Lane; and her great-grandchildren, Connor, Logan, McKenna, Lillian, Jeri, Amelia, Zeke, Maclin, Nella, Judah, Caius, Arlo and Behr.
The family wishes to thank all who cared for her during her last years, specifically the staff of The Chesapeake, the staff at Riverside Hospital, the aides from Circle of Life, Bob and Joyce Spiers, as well as her many precious friends who continually reached out to her and loved her.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20, at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020