Jean Witt Felberg, loving wife, mother and grandmother, born February 9, 1933 in Lynchburg, VA, has passed away at the age of 87, on July 7, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA after a sudden illness.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Lucille, her brother Al, her sister, Jeanette, and her loving husband, Robert A. Felberg. She is survived by her son, Robert A. Felberg, Jr., her granddaughter, Amy Haden, and adopted daughter, Denise Felberg.
Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a social, active woman who has been deeply involved in her church family at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church for decades. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, supported and represented the PTA organization, and retired as manager of Riverdale Apartments in Hampton. Jean was also an avid reader and enjoyed travel.
A memorial service is scheduled for Jean at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church on August 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean's life. The memorial will also be broadcast live on the church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hampton Roads Baptist Church are encouraged. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.