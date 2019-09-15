Home

Bethany United Methodist Chr
1860 Hayes Rd
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Jeanette (Jan) Avis Breen was called home Sept. 8 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Syracuse, NY in 1934 to Benjamin and Esther Hall, and has lived in Hampton since 1972. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Lester M. Breen Sr.; her children Craig, Martin (Dolores) and Lauren; grandchildren Carmen, Ryan (Britney), Benjamin, Zak, Jeremy; and great-grandchildren Franklin, and Alysa. A memorial service will be held on Sept 28 at Bethany UMC 1860 Hayes Rd. Gloucester Pt., VA. Visitation at 1pm and Service at 2pm.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 15, 2019
