Jeanette Glover Thomas Johnson Batts departed her earthly life on March 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Eula Glover, her brother Eugene Glover and her husbands Frank Johnson and Charles Batts. She is survived by her sons Leonardo Thomas, Jr. (Sonya), Howard Johnson, her brother Monroe Glover (Judith), her grandchildren Darius Thomas, LaDayra Thomas, and her great grandsons Joshua Williams II. Viewing hours will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 12PM to 6PM at Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St, Hampton and The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will take place from 6 – 7PM. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 N. King St., Hampton on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019
