Jeanette Chapman
Jeanette Haynes Chapman passed away Monday morning April 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Paul Lamar Haynes Jr. and Lucille Crews Haynes. She is survived by her husband of 68 years Lewis Linwood Chapman Jr.; sons, Lewis Linwood "Woody" Chapman III (Ann) and Britt Adams Chapman (Susan); grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Kent and Cole; a great-granddaughter, Ally; sisters, Lois Haynes Tapner and Muriel Haynes Malave (Sam); nieces, Jeanette Malave Richardson and Sandra Malave Richards. Jeanette was preceded in death by her son, Paul Haynes Chapman and nephews Paul Douglas Milby and Wyatt Malave. Jeanette was the a past regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, past president of the Smithfield Junior Women's Club, founding member and past president of the Smithfield Little Theatre, and former board member of the Governor's School of the Arts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Christ Episcopal Church 111 S Church St. Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 29, 2020
