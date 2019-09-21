|
|
Jeanette Johnson Keener, 80, of Newport News, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Born in Newport News on August 25, 1939 to the late Leonard and Edna Johnson, Jeanette spent her early life in Virginia before moving to Sanford, North Carolina. After graduating high school in Sanford, she moved back to Newport News where she met her husband, Fred Keener. Together they built a successful auto salvage business, Keener's Auto Parts.
Jeanette loved entertaining and was active in her children and grandchildren's lives as a stay at home mom. She enjoyed traveling with her family, and was always ready for a new adventure. Throughout her life she was actively involved in her church, where she spent many years serving in the children's ministry and on the hospitality team. In 2002, she began attending New Covenant Church where she was still a member.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Edna Johnson, brother, Larry Johnson, and her loving husband of 43 years, Fred Keener. She leaves behind two daughters, Lorie Collins (Keith) of Newport News and Karla Atkins (Justin) of Yorktown; and three granddaughters, Brittany Grim (Steve) of Carrollton, Ashleigh Collins of Newport News, and Mary Atkins of Yorktown. She also leaves behind her brother, Wendell Johnson (Judy); sister, Linda Shean; and sister-in-law, Mildred Johnson, all of Sanford, North Carolina.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Hidenwood Retirement Community and Hospice Community Care, especially Naomi, for the excellent care she received during her illness. We would also like to thank the loyal friends who have spent countless hours by her side over the past six months.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:30pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at New Covenant Church, 1079 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia, with Pastor Stephen Deane officiating. Entombment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Covenant Church.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 21, 2019