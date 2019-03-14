Jeanette Lee Ammons, 58, died unexpectedly on March 11, 2019. She was a native of Poquoson but lived in Gloucester for most of her life. She worked as a Lancome cosmetologist at Leggett for almost 20 years. After that, she worked as a gemologist at the Precious Gem in Williamsburg for approximately 20 years. She loved the colorful side of makeup and the sparkle and color of gems. She loved her daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren and spent as much time with them as possible. Her favorite place to be was with her family at the beach. Those who knew her called her the sweetest, most beautiful woman they had ever met. She was a surrogate big sister to cousins and the neighbor children, and they remember her as always being the one to show them how to properly apply makeup. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Roger Dell Ammons; daughters Diane Lynn Boothe (Jeremy) and Jennifer Marie Moore (Ben); parents, James and Jean Morse; brother James Morse Jr. (also affectionately known as Bubba); sister Julie Timmons (Chris); grandchildren Lucas and Lauren Boothe; sister-in-law Julie Baker (Blue); brothers-in-law Jack Ammons (Lisa) and Samuel Ammons; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.Jeanette's family will receive visitors on Friday, March 15 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home 836 Poquoson Ave. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 AM at Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road in Poquoson. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary