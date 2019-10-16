Home

Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Resources
Jeanette Lewis King Obituary
Jeanette Lewis King of Norfolk, VA, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the age of 98.

A native of Kilmarnock, Virginia on the Northern Neck, she spent her adult life in Norfolk, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late W. Randolph and Ruby Potter Lewis, and the widow of Clarence R. "Jack" King who retired from the Norfolk Fire Department and died in 1989.

She retired from the Civilian Personnel Office, Naval Air Rework Facility as an Employee Relations Specialist after 34 years of service.

Jeanette was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, the Adult Bible Class, the Young At Heart Club, Chapter 66, NARFE, and the Norfolk, Virginia Beach Pilot International Club.

Survivors include great nieces, Donna Stephens, Diane Irwin, and Kendra Lewis; great nephews, Mark Davidson and Colby Lewis.

The family will receive friends at Christ United Methodist Church on Friday, Oct. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. by Pastor Derek Koolman. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the memorial fund of Christ United Methodist Church, 1601 E. Bayview Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23503 or to one's favorite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019
