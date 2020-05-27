Jeanne D. Bradley
Jeanne D. Bradley went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 19, 2020. She was born in Marseille, France. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and her son-in-law. Jeanne came to America and graduated as an RN from Elizabeth Buxton Hospital. She was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A lovely graveside celebration of her life was held by her family. Contributions to honor Jeanne Bradley may be made to Riverside Hospice with gratitude to Omeka and Kathy or to the Peninsula Rescue Mission.

Published in Daily Press on May 27, 2020.
