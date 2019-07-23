The family of Jeanne E. Mooney, 93, are mourning her passing on July 17, 2019. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, sister, beloved husband Ernest W. Mooney, Jr. and stepson David Mooney. She is survived by her children Denise Dilello (Ray), Kennedy Daniels (Linda), Bill Daniels (Laureen); her stepchildren Mark Mooney (Madeline) and Maura Mooney and grandchildren Brittany Voll (JP), Taylor Daniels, Goldie Daniels, Kendall Daniels and Parker Daniels.



Jeanne was born in Newport News, VA, and graduated from Hampton High. Following WWII, Jeanne moved to Japan where she worked in Gen. Douglas MacArthur's secretarial pool. One of her most notable achievements was climbing Mount Fuji. Jeanne retired as a Purchasing Agent with the York County School System after many years of service, which is where she met and married Ernest Mooney. She and Ernest became active members of Chestnut Memorial UMC. It was during these years that Jeanne achieved her Master Gardner's Certification and designed the Japanese Garden at Newport News City Park.



Her last years were spent happily at Warwick Forest Assisted Living and WindsorMeade in Williamsburg where she made many friends. Jeanne spent hours reading from the Bible with a close friend which gave her comfort and hope for the everlasting life to come. Her final days were spent in the most loving care of Hospice House in Williamsburg, VA.



Jeanne was beloved by her family and friends. She was full of spunk, humor, optimism and grace. Jeanne loved to entertain and was the "life of the party". She loved to dance and would do so at the drop of a hat.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Chestnut Memorial UMC at 1024 Harpersville Rd, Newport, News, VA 23601 on Saturday, July 27th at 11am with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Published in Daily Press from July 23 to July 25, 2019