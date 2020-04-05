|
Jeanne Langston Robeson, 87, joined her Lord Jesus, her beloved husband, Norwood and her beloved son, Eric in glory on Monday, March 30, 2020. Jeanne was born in Macon, GA on March 14, 1933. She graduated from Duke University with a degree in Medical Technology and tirelessly served her family in Newport News and Yorktown raising three children: Thomas, Eric, and Mark.
Jeanne worshiped her Lord with her church family at Bethel Baptist Church, Yorktown since 1968 and spent her last years joyfully and then cared for at the Chesapeake Retirement Community in Newport News. The family thanks The Chesapeake for their role in the last years of Jeanne's life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Edith Langston; her brother, Alex, Jr, and her sister, Camille. Jeanne was a grandmother to: Alice Wilson, Andrew Robeson, and Kirsten Robeson, the children of Thomas and Tracy; and Sarah Robeson and Luke Robeson the children to Mark and Paula. She was a mother to her surviving daughter-in-law, Ann Robeson.
Jeanne's body will rest at Peninsula Memorial Park next to her husband, Norwood. A private family graveside service, led by Pastor Doug Echols occurred Saturday, April 4, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to her favorite charities: Peninsula Rescue Mission, Trans World Radio, Campus Crusade or the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020