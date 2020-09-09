Jeanne was the best friend I ever had. She gave me courage to try new adventures by standing beside me and always talking me through. The image I will always remember her by is when she played "Mama Rose" in Gypsy. I can still envision her ascending the stairs on set and belting out "Everything's Coming Up Roses for me and for you." I know Jim was there to help her the rest of the way. Rest in peace dear friend.

Janice Scott

Friend