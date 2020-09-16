1/1
Jeanne Marie DeHass Fullman
1926 - 2020
Jeanne Marie DeHass Fullman, 94 of Toano, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Jeanne was born on June 6, 1926 in St. Avold, France. As a teenager, she survived the World War II German occupation of France and D-Day liberation. She met her future husband, Charles F. Fullman, an American GI, in France where they were later married.

Charlie and Jeanne Fullman returned to Hampton, Virginia to begin their family. Jeanne was a devoted housewife and mother of their four children.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Fullman; daughter, Robbin F. Helms and son, Kim D. Fullman. She is survived by her sons, Charles L. Fullman (Glennell) of Hampton and Larry F. Fullman of Toano; sister, Lissi Winkler of Germany; four grandchildren, Abigail Contreras, Elizabeth Kidd, Caroline Walker (all of Charlottesville) and Jonathan Helms of Toano, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Jeanne's favorite activities included cooking, fishing with her husband at Grandview Fishing Pier in Hampton and family gatherings. Her love for her family was evident in her daily life, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside ceremony by Pastor Alex Witt, will be conducted at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 17 at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 7479 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188.Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
