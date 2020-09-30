Jeannette Earlene Guye (Callihan) age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Riverside Hospital.
Jeannette was born in Vaughn, N.C., but was a long-time resident of Newport News, Va. Known best as Mom, Grandma, and Nett, she passed knowing she was very loved by all who were dear to her. Jeannette's pride, joy and greatest accomplishment was her family.
Jeannette is survived by her three children: Gary (Dawn), Pamela Cross (Alan) and Greg (Mary); ten grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara, Sharon and Deborah (Mike); along with many loving family members and friends, including long-time family friend and companion, George Welch. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Guye, grandchildren, Clark and Alyssa Guye and her beloved dog, Sophie.
A public visitation will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, Oct. 2nd, followed by a 5:00pm Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.