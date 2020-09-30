1/2
Jeannette Earlene (Callihan) Guye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette Earlene Guye (Callihan) age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Riverside Hospital.

Jeannette was born in Vaughn, N.C., but was a long-time resident of Newport News, Va. Known best as Mom, Grandma, and Nett, she passed knowing she was very loved by all who were dear to her. Jeannette's pride, joy and greatest accomplishment was her family.

Jeannette is survived by her three children: Gary (Dawn), Pamela Cross (Alan) and Greg (Mary); ten grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara, Sharon and Deborah (Mike); along with many loving family members and friends, including long-time family friend and companion, George Welch. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Guye, grandchildren, Clark and Alyssa Guye and her beloved dog, Sophie.

A public visitation will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, Oct. 2nd, followed by a 5:00pm Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved