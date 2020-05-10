Jeannette Koch Brock, 89, of Gloucester, Virginia, formerly of Richmond, passed away on April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Frasia "Skeeter" H. Brock and her parents Wilhelm and Sterlene Koch. Jeannette is survived by her daughters Susan West and her husband Forrest and Kathie Atkinson and her husband Steve; granddaughters Cindy West Silliman (William) and Kelsey Atkinson; great granddaughter Hannah; great grandson Seth; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She enjoyed reading, tending to her beautiful flowers and especially spending time with her family and friends. Jeannette retired from Columbia Propane and was an active member of Locust Grove United Methodist Church. She will be deeply missed, not only by her family but by all who knew her. The family would like to convey our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support provided by an extensive network of friends and neighbors. We would also like to extend special thanks to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice. Plans for a celebration of her incredible life will be made at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061; Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 1898 Windsor Road, Dutton, VA 23050; or a charity of your own choosing. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.



