Jeff Pate
Topping, Va. Jeff Davis "JD" Pate, 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 19. 2019 in McGuire VA Medical Center. He was born in Rose Hill, NC and was the son of the late Provet Lindley Pate and Sallie Ellis Pate. He had served in the U.S. Air Force and own a floor refinishing company. He is survived by his wife Starr Chilton Pate and is survived by his daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren. and sister and brothers. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, Va. Following the service there will be a gathering of friends and family at DAV Chapter 58, 6265 Professional Drive, Gloucester, Va. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2019
