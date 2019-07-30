Home

More Obituaries for Jeff Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Dyer


1944 - 2019
Jeff Dyer Obituary
Yorktown, VA - Jeffrey Francis Dyer, 75, passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 24, 2019 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA.

Jeff Dyer was born April 15, 1944 in Luton, Bedfordshire, England to Frederick and Christina Dyer. Soon after school, Jeff joined the British Merchant Navy and spent many years at sea and traveling the world. He later chose a career in civil engineering and returned to his hometown of Dunstable. Here, Jeff met his loving wife Patricia, and in 1990 they made a new home together in Yorktown, VA, where he would later retire. Jeff was a casual golfer, a competitive boxer, an avid world traveler, and above all a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Jeff is survived by sons Scott and Sean Park and daughter Samantha Dyer of Nashville, TN, sister Tina Bielick and brother-in-law Jim Bielick of Hampton Roads, brother Frederick Dyer of England, and grandchildren Meghann, Mackenzie, Riley, Ethan, Meryck, Alexander, and Abigail.

He is preceded in death by parents Fred and Christina and beloved wife Trish.

A close family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on July 30, 2019
