|
|
Jeffrey Bernard Corbin, Sr. affectionately known as "Dutch", died January 6, 2020. He was born February 4, 1949 in Hampton, Virginia to Phillip H. Corbin, Jr. and Rosa Lee Martin Corbin. A lifelong resident of Hampton, he attended Union Elementary School and Y. H Thomas Junior High School. He was baptized at Queen Street Baptist Church at the age of eleven. Jeffrey attended George P. Phenix High School before graduating from Kecoughtan High School in 1967. He was the Peninsula District's first black quarterback in 1966 and was named to the Daily Press All Peninsula Football Team as an Honorable Mention. He attended Eastern New Mexico University, the New York Institute of Photography and Hampton Institute. In 1968 Jeffrey married the love of his life, Sandra J. Collins. They were blessed with two wonderful children. Jeffrey graduated from the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School in 1973. He joined Allstate Insurance Company later that year and retired in 2004.
Jeffrey loved his Old North Hampton community and served on the Board of Directors at the Y. H. Thomas Community Center. Jeffrey belonged to St Cyprian's Episcopal Church (Hampton) where he served on the Vestry and directed the hand bell choir. He loved singing and lent his talents to various choirs in the church.
He is cherished in memory by his wife, Sandra and his children: Jeffrey Bernard, II of Hampton and Keri J' Nara Corbin of New York City. He is survived by two siblings: his "brother and childhood best friend" Phillip H. Corbin III (Jacqueline) and Ronald (Deborah). He will be missed by his beloved niece Jacqueline L. Mazique and many loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 PM at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, 1242 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA. The family was assisted by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020