Jeffrey Haverson passed away at the age of 77 on Sept. 29, 2019 in Va. Beach, Va. He was the son of the late Roslynne and Arthur Haverson. He was a loved Husband, Dad, Pop Pop, Brother, Friend, and Professional. He practiced law since 1966, and served many people with great passion and purpose. He is survived by his wife, Amy Chen Haverson and her children Candi Wong; son,Tony Wong and his wife Ashley. Survivors by his first wife Sybil Friedberg, who predeceased him; are three daughters, Marci Steiner and husband Adam, Jill Haverson, Rachel Perlman and husband Matthew, as well as his 5 grandchildren, Haley Haverson, Noa Steiner, Josh Steiner, Jake Perlman, and Jack Perlman. Other survivors include his sister, Sheryl Haverson and brother, Marc Haverson and his wife Marilyn.
There will be a Jewish Memorial Service Sunday, October 13th at 3:00 pm at Temple Israel, 7255 Granby St. Norfolk, Va. Any condolences or inquiries may be directed to:
[email protected]
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12, 2019