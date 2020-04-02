Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Gibston Dudley Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Gibston Dudley Sr. Obituary
Jeffrey Gibston Dudley, Sr. age 63 of Hayes, died at his home on March 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jeff met the love of his life, Rita, in 1970, who introduced him to the waterman lifestyle, which he loved. He also had a deep love for music and played the guitar and drums. He was a member of Slap-Nation for many years. Jeff is survived by his devoted wife Rita, mother Jeannette Cox, three beautiful children, Jennifer Greene (Michael), Jeffrey Dudley, Jr. (Jennifer), Tiffany McDonough (Mark), eight grandchildren, two-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Tara Cooke and Anne Lawson-Quinley. James Lawson and adoptive father Marion G. Dudley preceded him in death. Special thanks to his great caregiver Rose Powell and nurse George Coleman with hospice. In memory of our loved one, memorial donations are requested to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Services will be private due to the COVID-19 Virus. Friends are encouraged to visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our guestbook-services by Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -