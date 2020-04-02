|
Jeffrey Gibston Dudley, Sr. age 63 of Hayes, died at his home on March 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jeff met the love of his life, Rita, in 1970, who introduced him to the waterman lifestyle, which he loved. He also had a deep love for music and played the guitar and drums. He was a member of Slap-Nation for many years. Jeff is survived by his devoted wife Rita, mother Jeannette Cox, three beautiful children, Jennifer Greene (Michael), Jeffrey Dudley, Jr. (Jennifer), Tiffany McDonough (Mark), eight grandchildren, two-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Tara Cooke and Anne Lawson-Quinley. James Lawson and adoptive father Marion G. Dudley preceded him in death. Special thanks to his great caregiver Rose Powell and nurse George Coleman with hospice. In memory of our loved one, memorial donations are requested to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Services will be private due to the COVID-19 Virus. Friends are encouraged to visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our guestbook-services by Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2020