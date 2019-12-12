|
|
Jeffrey Louis Mendelsohn passed away peacefully in his home on December 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeffrey came into this world on December 18, 1951, born to Nathan and Jennie Mendelsohn of Norfolk, VA. In 1976, Jeff married the love of his life, Margaret Beazlie Mendelsohn. Together they enjoyed an active social life in Newport News.
They had two wonderful children, Mariann Mendelsohn Brush (Wil) and Michael Bryan Mendelsohn (Marie) who were the light of his life. Jeff was also graced with five beautiful grandchildren who were the joy of his grandpa years, Maggie, Mallory, and Hudson Brush and Maddox and Amanda Mendelsohn. The highlight of every summer was the family vacation to Duck, NC, where Jeff always said it was the best week of the year.
Jeff was an employee of Virginia Health Services beginning July 11, 1976, as an Administrator of James River Convalescent Center and rising shortly thereafter to become President and Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the company grew into one of the largest businesses headquartered on the Virginia Peninsula.
In the community, he served as a board member or trustee of Hampton Roads Academy, the Peninsula Rotary Club (past president), the Virginia Living Museum (past Chair), St. Andrews Episcopal School, and the James River Country Club.
Jeffrey's true passion was family. He was the coach in many sports leagues, attendee of every sports game and other events, personal and business advisor, and the essence of a role model and mentor. He was a provider for his family who taught the values of honesty, hard work, and determination.
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Jeffrey is survived by his brother, Howard Mendelsohn, sister, Helene M. Schacter, and numerous other family members and friends.
The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to charities of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019