Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
Jeffrey Pace Obituary
Jeffrey B. Pace, of Newport News, VA passed away on June 6, 2019, at the age of 62. He was preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel and his brother, Walter.Jeff always had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, always striving to advance and discover something new.He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Teresa; son ,Justin Edgerton; his mother, Sylvia; older sister Kathy Klaehn(David); stepsons, Jeremiah Hahn, Robert Garza (Jessica), John Garza, and Alexander Garza; and nine grandchildren.A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home- Denbigh Chapel 12893 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, on Tuesday June 11 from 4PM-6PM.Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
