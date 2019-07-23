Jeffrey Paul Morecock of Surry passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born February 11, 1955, he was a son of the late Horace E. C. and Lois Hartzog Morecock. He grew up in James City County and attended Lafayette High School.



Jeff served in the U. S. Coast Guard for four years. During this time, he was a proud member of the Ceremonial Honor Guard. After his military service, he utilized his training throughout his life. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jeff, affectionately known as Bodine by those who loved him, was a big man with an even bigger heart who loved spending time with his family and friends.



Jeff was preceded in death by his son, James Charles Trombley and brother, Earl Robert Morecock. Left to cherish his memory is his son, David R. Trombley (Lisa); grandchildren, Taylor & James Trombley; sister, Pamela M. Karpa (Charles); brother, Edgar Monroe Morecock; several nieces and nephews and countless friends.



A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Surry Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 188, Surry, VA 23883.