Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Jeffrey Raymond Foley Obituary
Jeffrey R. Foley, age 63 of Gloucester, died at his home on January 29, 2020. Mr. Foley, a retired Professional Truck Driver, loved to fish, ride motorcycles, drive fast cars, and spend time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Ruby Foley, three children, Jermy Foley, (Meghan), Jamie Foley, (Erin), Heather Leadbetter, Mother, Venetia Coleman, brother John Foley (Ann), sister, Venetia Pelafigue, four grandchildren, Jeremy Foley, Jr., Joey Jamison Foley and Kennedy Mullins. Services will be private-family guidance under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020
